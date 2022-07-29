Care aide charged after wallet stolen from 96-year-old man, Surrey RCMP say

Surrey RCMP say a Lower Mainland care aide, Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, has been charged with fraud, and now they’re releasing her name and photo in a bid for more information. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Police now looking for more info; she’s believed to have worked in Surrey, Delta and White Rock

Surrey RCMP say a Lower Mainland care aide has been charged with fraud, and now they’re releasing her name and photo in a bid for more information.

On June 29, Richmond RCMP received a report that a wallet was stolen from a 96-year-old man’s residence in Richmond and “credit and debit cards from the wallet were being fraudulently used in Surrey and Delta,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, a media relations officer.

Munn said the Surrey’s detachment’s financial crime unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect.

She said the suspect, and in-home care aide, “had been hired to assist with caring for the elderly man.”

“It is alleged the suspect stole the wallet and fraudulently used debit and credit cards.”

On July 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, 30. She was arrested on July 27.

Chamdal has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession/use of a stolen credit card, two counts of using a forged document, identity theft, personation with intent to gain advantage and breach of undertaking.

Munn said a judge released Chamdal on court-imposed conditions, which include:

• Reporting to a bail supervisor,

• Not to possess any identification documents, including credit cards, debit cards, checks, negotiable instruments, driver’s licenses, birth certificates, social insurance cards, mail, invoices or bills other than ones in your name;

• Not to engage in any employment that requires you to enter another person’s private residence; and

• Not to engage in any employment that requires you to work at a care aid facility or any facility or building that operates or cares for senior adults.

Police have released Chamdal’s name and a photo to help advance the ongoing investigation.

Munn said investigators believe Chamdal worked as a care aide in Richmond, Delta, White Rock and Surrey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Financial Crime Unit at 604-599-0502.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

