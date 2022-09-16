Cash and drugs found by Surrey RCMP at a business in City Centre. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Cash and drugs found by Surrey RCMP at a business in City Centre. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Cash, bulk fentanyl of ‘2,000 potentially fatal doses’ found at Surrey store during RCMP search

‘We will be keeping a close eye on this location,’ police say

While conducting a search warrant Aug. 30, Surrey RCMP say they found illicit drugs and a large amount of cash in a convenience store in the 10200-block of City Parkway, in City Centre.

Officers found 230 grams of bulk and pre-packed fentanyl, 38 grams of methamphetamine, 17 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of hydromorphone pills, 278 grams of marijuana and $150,000 cash.

“The bulk fentanyl alone represents over 2,000 potentially fatal doses taken off our streets,” says Cst. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP media relations officer.

“We will be keeping a close eye on this location, which has been a hot spot for drug dealing and violence.”

Investigators believed that the business was being used to facilitate drug trafficking in the area.

Anyone with information regarding drug trafficking in their neighbourhood is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn’t over yet, experts warn
Next story
Surrey woman’s birthday song for Queen Elizabeth now a memorial in video, 4 years later

Just Posted

Outside Beaver Creek Elementary in Newton. (Photo: Google Maps)
Boy, 13, stabbed in Newton during playground fight over fireworks; Surrey RCMP search for suspects

Screenshot of the video for Donna Hanson’s song “Devoted Heart, A Song for My Queen, Elizabeth,” on youtube.com.
Surrey woman’s birthday song for Queen Elizabeth now a memorial in video, 4 years later

Cash and drugs found by Surrey RCMP at a business in City Centre. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Cash, bulk fentanyl of ‘2,000 potentially fatal doses’ found at Surrey store during RCMP search

Sukh Dhaliwal, United Surrey’s mayoral candidate, speaks at a Surrey banquet hall in September 2021. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
United Surrey’s 4-point public safety plan aims to ‘impact lives, not play politics’