Catalytic converter thefts on rise in Surrey, police say

There were 559 recorded in the last quarter alone

Catalytic converter thieves are busy in Surrey.

A suspect was arrested Nov. 14 after allegedly trying to steal one, shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 10500-block of 159 Street, after an “alert resident” prompted a “quick response” from police.

“Police converged on the area and observed a catalytic converter hanging under the vehicle with the suspect no longer in sight,” Surrey RCMP Corp.Vanessa Munn stated in a press release. “Police Dog Services were engaged to assist and tracked the suspect to some nearby bushes where a male was found hiding.”

She said he was arrested with tools “commonly linked” to the crime. “The investigation into this incident is ongoing and charges have not yet been laid. Of note, the suspect has a lengthy history of similar auto and property related charges,” she said.

Munn noted that while in Surrey theft from vehicles overall there have been a “significant number” of catalytic converter thefts – 559 in the last quarter alone.

“The makes and models with the highest number of catalytic converter thefts here in Surrey include: Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubishi RVR, Kia Sportage, and Honda CRV.”

Police says it’s challenging to protect vehicles from this crime as the thefts can be done quickly. Parking inside garages, secure lots, well-lit areas, or parking stalls near high traffic and pedestrian volume can help. Parking with your passenger side door close to a curb or wall makes it difficult for thieves to get underneath your vehicle.


