rcmp

Charges laid in connection to Ocean Park robberies

Robberies to ‘food-service businesses’ happened in April and May 2022

Charges have been laid against a suspect in connection with a string of alleged robberies in Ocean Park earlier this year, Surrey RCMP announced Tuesday morning.

Charges stem from three robberies – all to food-service businesses – that happened between April 24 and May 8, 2022.

In a news release, police said an arrest was made, and a search warrant executed, on June 28, and “through extensive evidence-gathering linked all three robberies to one suspect.”

On Oct. 4, the BC Prosecution Service approved three charges against 35-year-old Daniel Richardson Lloyd. He faces two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.


newsroom@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on ‘Freedom Convoy’ response
Next story
Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor-elect Brenda Locke on election night. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey council a ‘whole new dynamic,’ Elford says

TransLink’s proposed route changes for the 531 bus in South Surrey. (TransLink graphic)
Feedback sought on potential South Surrey bus-route changes

rcmp
Charges laid in connection to Ocean Park robberies

A penalty kick at the new Pacific Futsal location in Surrey. (Photo: Facebook.com/PACIFICFUTSALCANADA)
VIDEO: Surrey’s new indoor futsal facility opens as hub for ‘the little brother of soccer’