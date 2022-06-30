Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Cloverdale

Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window

Surrey RCMP reminding people to make sure children aren’t left unattended by open windows

Surrey RCMP say a child was taken to hospital after falling out a townhouse window in Cloverdale Wednesday (June 29).

Const. Gurvinder Ghag said police were called to the 7000-block of 180 Street around 1 p.m. to help B.C. Emergency Health Services after the child fell. Ghag said police didn’t know the extent of the child’s injuries and didn’t have an update as of Thursday morning (June 30).

Surrey RCMP is once again reminding people about safety around open windows during the warm summer months.

“It’s a good reminder for anyone with even pets and small children to just make sure they’re not left unattended,” said Ghag.

She added there are safety railings and other products people can get to guard the windows, so a fall can be avoided.

“The screens are so light and flimsy.”

READ ALSO: Child, 3, falls from window in Burnaby, sparking warning from BC Children’s Hospital, June 27, 2020

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP reminds people how to stay safe this summer, Canada Day, June 28, 2022


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire rips through East Vancouver Value Village
Next story
Engine trouble on BC Ferries vessel causes sailing cancellations ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

The ferry to Barnston Island. (Photo: Google.com)
Metro Vancouver issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island

TEASER PHOTO ONLY (Photo: Larry Brunt/Spokane Chiefs)
Ahead of NHL draft, Surrey’s Beaupit ranked 5th among North American goaltenders

Surrey RCMP, pictured in June, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Child falls out of Surrey townhouse window

Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko, who put her law-enforcement career on hold to be the BC Liberals candidate for the Surrey South seat vacated by Stephanie Cadieux, says it’s time for the provincial government to call a byelection. (Contributed photo)
Wait for Surrey South byelection hurting constituents, candidate claims

Pop-up banner image ×