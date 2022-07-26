City awards construction contract for new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

This artist’s rendering shows the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex looking north from the Fairgrounds toward 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey) This artist’s rendering shows the second floor concourse of the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey) This drawing shows the layout of the new rink and grounds for the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex. (Image via City of Surrey)

The new Cloverdale arena project is moving ahead.

Surrey City Council approved the contract for the off-again on-again Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex at its council meeting July 25.

Now construction for the two-rink complex is set to begin in a few weeks.

“I am happy to announce that construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex project will commence in August,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release July 26. “This much-needed facility increases Surrey’s overall ice capacity, while accommodating the need for (an) additional ice arena in Cloverdale.”

McCallum said the city has invested $428 million via its Surrey Invests capital program for the construction of recreational facilities and other amenities within the city.

“Council recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for recreation and competitive play.”

Scott Wheatley, executive director for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, said he was happy to hear contract was awarded.

“The Chamber is pleased at the awarding of the contract to Graham Construction,” Wheatley said. “Construction of the Cloverdale Sports & Ice Complex is long overdue. The Chamber will be watching to make sure construction starts on time.”

The $13.4 million contract for the project was awarded to Graham Construction and Engineering LP. Council approved a corporate report (R152) from Jeff Arason, acting GM of the planning and development department, that recommended the contract be awarded to Graham Construction.

The new rink will feature two National Hockey League sized arena sheets with spectator seating of 400 (200 per rink). The rink will feature a variety of non-sport spaces such as: multi-purpose rooms, community rooms, meeting rooms, along with the requisite number of officials’ rooms and change rooms.

“The Project will offer various programs including ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions and dry-floor summer use for sports, such as lacrosse and ball hockey,” according to the release. “The facility will be energy efficient and meet the highest engineering and accessibility standards.”

The rink project also includes a new extension of 177B Street south of 64 Avenue, which has already been completed, with upgrades scheduled for 62 Avenue and the Agriplex parking lot.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August.



