Photo: City of Surrey

City of Surrey adopts new public alert system

Free app Alertable designed to keep public informed during emergencies

The City of Surrey has adopted a public notification system called Alertable to send emergency alerts to members of the public before or during earthquakes, floods, severe weather and other hazardous happenings.

People who sign on to the free application will receive safety-related messages “in a timely manner,” according to a bulletin issued by the city, with emergency notifications directed to the user’s preferred method of contact – such as a landline, cell phone, by text message or through the smart phone app.

READ ALSO: Surrey council designates Terry Waterhouse to E-Comm 9-1-1 board

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas says Alertable “allows us to strengthen our communications with the residents of Surrey as they will be able to receive direct information in the event of an emergency.

“It is strongly recommended that our residents sign up for Alertable to benefit from the real-time emergency notifications,” he said.

Alertable is Canadian-made.

For more information on how to sign up, visit surrey.ca/emergency-notifications.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyEmergency alert system

Previous story
Lower Mainland locations will see pesticide spraying this spring against lymantria moths
Next story
Guests get into emotionally-charged exchange at Cloverdale chamber event

Just Posted

Photo: City of Surrey
City of Surrey adopts new public alert system

Last summer Jim Trimble enjoyed a beverage on the patio of the Fleetwood-area retirement condo he shared with his wife, Pat Trimble. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Cancer claims Surrey’s ‘Diamond’ Jim Trimble, who loved to entertain crowds later in life

Ukrainian refugees wait for a transport at the central train station in Warsaw, Poland. The UN refugee agency says that more than 5.5 million people have fled the war so far, Europe’s largest exodus since World War II. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Website offers ways for Peninsula residents to host Ukrainian refugees

Surrey Police Service Chief Norm Lipinski takes questions after his speech during a luncheon at 5 Star Catering in Cloverdale. Scott Wheatley (left) and the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce hosted the luncheon. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Guests get into emotionally-charged exchange at Cloverdale chamber event