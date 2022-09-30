City of Surrey releases updated plan for Nicomekl Riverfront Park

The City of Surrey has released this week an updated design for the first phase of the planned Nicomekl Riverfront Park in South Surrey.

According to a news release issued Thursday, the update was done “in preparation for a public engagement campaign planned in early 2023.” The report can be viewed online at engage.surrey.ca/nicomekl-riverfront-park.

The report, the city says, provides residents with information about what work has been done on the project so far, what is scheduled to happen next, as well as notes on the site’s history and significance to the area. As well, it explains the “principles and rationale being used to plan and design the park.”

“We are pleased with the progress being made on the design of the first phase of the Nicomekl Riverfront Park,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Designing and constructing an 80-acre park, along one of Surrey’s major river systems, is complex and innovative work and will take time to do it right.”

When complete, the park – which is to be built in three phases and will stretch from Elgin Road to 40 Avenue – will include amenities such as trails, kayak and canoe launches, a playground and various viewpoints. As well, it will also support wildlife habitat and “help Surrey adapt to climate change and sea level rise.”

At 24 acres, Phase 1 – known as the Hadden Mill and Oxbow zones – is the largest area of the project, the city noted. More detailed design plans for the area are still being worked on.

When complete, Nicomekl Riverfront Park will be 14 times larger than Crescent Beach Park, according to the release.



