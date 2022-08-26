Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24. (Photo: IHIT handout)

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24. (Photo: IHIT handout)

Clayton murder victim identified

Police say Frank James was 47-year-old man killed Aug. 24

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said they are revealing the victim’s name in an effort to solicit the public’s help.

“IHIT is releasing the name of the victim at this time in hopes of furthering its investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, IHIT media relations officer, said in a press release.

At 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 24, Surrey police responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 18800-block of 76th Avenue.

“Officers and Emergency Health Services attended the location and found the 47-year-old man having sustained life-threatening injuries,” the release said. “First responders performed emergency first aid, but the victim did not survive.”

SEE ALSO: Homicide investigators at a residence in Clayton

Because of the nature of the man’s injuries, IHIT took over the investigation from Surrey Mounties.

“We’re urging anyone who knew Mr. James to contact IHIT,” added Pierotti. “The investigation is still in its preliminary stages and we continue to build a timeline of events and learn as much as we can about those involved.”

IHIT is asking anyone who knew James, or anyone traveling in the 18800 block of 76th Avenue in Surrey between 9 p.m. and midnight Aug. 24, to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or via ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IHITRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey needs more police, more information – Hogg

Just Posted

Police say 47-year-old Frank James of Surrey was the man killed in Clayton Aug. 24. (Photo: IHIT handout)
Clayton murder victim identified

Jim Ullock walks through the Cloverdale Softball Training Centre on the Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Love of the game: Cloverdale’s Jim Ullock turns passion into full-time work

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. found that alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic was accurate. (Unsplash photo)
Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

Golfers at 2022 MJT Mini Tour National Championship at Tsawwassen Springs. (Submitted photo)
Young Surrey golfers win 4 of 6 divisions at MJT Mini Tour National Championship in Delta

Pop-up banner image