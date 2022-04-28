A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Cleanup begins after demolition of burned Winters Hotel in Vancouver, city says

Two bodies found in rubble more than a week after the April 11 fire

The City of Vancouver says the ruins of a low-income hotel destroyed by fire earlier this month have been fully demolished.

It says work can now begin to clean up the area around the Winters Hotel, where two bodies were found more than a week after the April 11 fire.

In the days after the fire, the property manager said it was believed that all of the residents had escaped the blaze, which also left five people injured.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said the fire was sparked accidentally by unattended candles.

The department has also said it was too dangerous for crews to reach the area where the fire started when they first began fighting the flames, so it couldn’t be determined if the building was empty.

The city says the demolished materials will remain at the site in the Gastown neighbourhood for the next two weeks, but it would work to open as much of the sidewalk and street as possible to support surrounding residents and businesses.

BC Housing said last week that permanent homes had been found for 70 residents displaced by the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

fire

Previous story
‘Terror’ for disabled South Surrey senior after Walmart staff reclaim borrowed wheelchair, citing policy
Next story
UPDATE: Missing Surrey woman last seen in Langley located

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey man sentenced to 3.5 years for sex assault, forcible confinement

A landmark mural in Newton, where Car Free Day Surrey is planned for Saturday, June 11. (File photo)
New ‘Car Free Day Surrey’ to bring music, food, beer to Newton street this spring

A “For lease” sign outside 104 Avenue Centre in Surrey, on the Whalley/Guildford border, in January. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s long-vacant 104 Avenue building is ‘fully leased,’ and a new owner has the keys

A crane operator is lowered to the ground during a high-angle rescue operation carried out in White Rock Thursday. (Brenda Anderson photo)
Crews rescue worker from construction crane in White Rock