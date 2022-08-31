The Surrey-South riding map for the Sept. 10, 2022, provincial by-election. (Map: Elections BC)

Cloverdale and White Rock Chambers to hold all-candidates meeting for Surrey South riding

Provincial by-election hopefuls will meet at Peace Portal Alliance Church Sept. 6

An all-candidates meeting for the Surrey South provincial by-election will be held Sept. 6.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce to co-host the event at Peace Portal Alliance Church.

“It’ll give people a chance to come in, learn about the key election issues, and familiarize themselves with who’s running,” said Scott Wheatley, the executive director of the Cloverdale Chamber. “It’s an excellent opportunity for people to come out and meet the candidates.”

Wheatley said two of five candidates are confirmed for the meeting: Simran Sarai, B.C. Green Party, and Elenore Sturko, B.C. Liberal Party.

He added he expects Jason Bax, Libertarian; Harnan Bhangu, Conservative; and Pauline Greaves, B.C. NDP; to be confirmed by the end of the week.

Wheatley said Cloverdale Chamber president Rebecca Smith will moderate the meeting.

He added the all-candidates meeting will run from 7 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required. The Chamber prefers pre-registration, which can be accessed by visiting cloverdalechamber.ca, or sswrchamberofcommerce.ca. If meetings have not reached capacity, walk-ins will be accepted.

Wheatley said questions for the candidates can be emailed in by Sept. 5 to info@cloverdalechamber.ca.

Peace Portal Alliance Church is located at 15128 27B Avenue. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

The provincial by-election for Surrey South will be held Sept. 10. Advance voting begins Sept. 1-4 and concludes Sept. 6-7. There will be no advance voting on Labour Day (Sept. 5).

Visit elections.bc.ca for a list of voting places.


