Cloverdale man ‘shocked’ by 77 per cent increase in utilities bill

Clayton resident wants to know why sewer and water bill went up so much

Wayne Hardy’s 2022 utility bill. Hardy said his bill increased by 77 per cent his year and he wants to know why. (Photo submitted: Wayne Hardy)

A Cloverdale man is up in arms after his utility bill went “through the roof” compared to last year.

“It came out of the blue,” said Clayton Heights resident Wayne Hardy. “Last year I paid $406 and this year I have to pay $719. That’s a 77 per cent increase.”

When Hardy first saw the bill he thought there was some mistake. So he went to the city of Surrey website and searched around, he called both counsellors and the city, but he has not heard back from anyone and he can’t find any info about why his bill has increased so much.

He added it seems like an astronomical increase over one year, wondering why it would go up like that.

“It’s an unreasonable increase for one year,” Hardy said. “Who the hell gets a 77 per cent raise? No one. I mean, I’m one person. I don’t have a big increase in water usage over last year. It seems exorbitant to me and I was shocked when I saw it.”

He solicited a few other people in his complex and found their bills all went up by the same margin.

Hardy added he’s born and raised in Surrey and has lived here his whole life. Now retired, in all his years of home ownership, he’s never seen a 77 per cent increase on any city bill.

“Of course there are things that happen and taxes need to be increased sometimes, but city officials need to be reminded that this is our money,” explained Hardy. “I’m lucky because I have a good pension, but some aren’t so lucky.”

He said sometimes politicians and city employees think residents have an unlimited supply of wealth and money is spilling out of their overstuffed pockets.

“Some people don’t have the money to pay this,” Hardy said. “I don’t think municipal council, or municipal workers, take into account that they are spending our money. They don’t have any money of their own. They should be frugal with it, not spendthrift. If they did that maybe they wouldn’t have to raise taxes so much in other areas.”

Hardy said he’d like the bill lowered to something reasonable that is in line with inflation. Barring that, he wants to know why the tax rate for two services increased so much over one year.

“If nothing else, I want an explanation,” he said. “ What went up so much to cause an increase like this? That’s what I’d like to know. I don’t like this idea of, ‘Shut up and pay it.’ I want an explanation.”

The Cloverdale Reporter contacted the City of Surrey but did not hear back by publication time.



