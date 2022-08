People attend Cloverdale Market Days Aug. 27, 2022. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Many people attended Cloverdale Market Days Aug. 27.

Market Days returned for its fourth of five dates for 2022 and took over downtown Cloverdale.

The one-day street fest ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was hosted on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue.

One final date remains from the five-date festival schedule: Sept. 17.



