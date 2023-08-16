Construction begins on South Delta seniors’ housing project

(from left) Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, Delta Mayor George Harvie, KinVillage resident Pat Marsh, KinVillage board chair Dennis Deslauriers and KinVillage Association CEO Dan Levitt took part in the official groundbreaking for the new 152-unit KinVillage Apartments, phase one of the planned redevelopment of the entire KinVillage community in Tsawwassen. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr photo)

Officials broke ground on 152 units of affordable seniors housing in South Delta Wednesday morning.

Housing Minister and Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon joined Delta Mayor George Harvie and representatives from BC Housing, KinVillage and city council on Aug. 16 to mark the start of construction on the first phase of a master-planned seniors’ community in Tsawwassen.

Located at 1054 54A St., KinVillage Apartments will have 145 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom homes — all of them adaptable or accessible, allowing the suites to be easily and inexpensively modified to meet residents’ needs as they age, according to a press release.

The development, which is expected to be complete in late 2024, will also include 95 parking stalls (76 resident and 19 visitor), amenity and program space, an outdoor rooftop deck with greenspace, 30 bicycle lockers, 23 scooter lockers and 154 storage lockers.

Rents will be a mix of income-based rates (where residents pay 30 per cent of their income for rent), market rates and deep-subsidy rates for people receiving income assistance. Final rental rates will be determined closer to the building’s opening.

“These affordable and accessible new homes will help seniors in Delta stay in the community they know and love, close to their friends, family and services they rely on,” Kahlon said in a press release. “Our government shares the community’s excitement in seeing construction begin on this project, and we look forward to continuing our work with partners to support seniors’ housing needs.”

The KinVillage Association will own and operate the building, which once complete will replace the existing three-storey, 86-unit North Court apartment complex on the same site. Residents of North Court will have the option to relocate to the new development, and the existing building will eventually be demolished.

“I’m excited to see the first phase of KinVillage’s ambitious master plan underway. This is a much welcomed project for our community and we look forward to the positive impact it will have for seniors seeking affordable housing in Delta,” Harvie said in a press release.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this project a reality, especially BC Housing, the Province of British Columbia, and KinVillage CEO Dan Levitt and his dedicated staff and board, who have been instrumental in developing and overseeing the future vision and multi-year master plan. Together, we are creating a more connected, vibrant community for seniors to live and thrive.”

The province, through BC Housing, is providing $17 million to the project through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, as well as an annual operating subsidy of approximately $1.4 million, while the KinVillage Association is contributing land equity of approximately $23.3 million and additional equity of approximately $2.5 million.

The City of Delta, meanwhile, is waiving all development cost charges, providing over $920,000 in savings. Metro Vancouver is also waiving over $648,000 in fees for the project, as is TransLink to the tune of more than $236,000.

The new development is the first of a multi-phase plan to redevelop the entire KinVillage community, which provides a range of housing options and amenities for seniors including independent living, seniors’ supportive housing, assisted living and a long-term care.

“KinVillage is excited to be bringing to life a new vision of community-based housing and a next-generation day program that will enable older adults to live life to the fullest with supports to age close to family and friends in the centre of Tsawwassen,” KinVillage Association CEO Dan Levitt said in a press release. “It takes like-minded partnerships with BC Housing and Fraser Health and the financial support from the community to make this dream become a reality.”

