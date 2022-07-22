Cool spaces open throughout South Surrey, White Rock for relief from warm weather

Declan King, 5, played in the South Surrey Athletic Park Spray Park during the 2021 summer heat wave. City of White Rock and City of Surrey are advising residents to take precautions to stay cool and safe during the upcoming expected stretch of hot weather. (file photo)

Residents are urged to keep their cool this summer as extreme heat once again becomes a factor in Surrey and White Rock. To help peopl – and in some cases their pets – stay safe, both cities have released lists of cooling centres, which are open to the public.

Extreme heat — temperatures of 32 C and above — can pose a threat to individuals who are not prepared to handle hot weather. Symptoms of heat-related illness can include thirst, confusion, weakness, dizziness, fainting or collapsing and more, Fraser Health reports.

Individuals who experience excessive sweating, cramps, fatigue, nausea or headaches are advised to seek medical attention.

With hot weather warnings for the coming week, Surrey is reminding residents of best safety practices when it comes to tackling the heat.

“The City of Surrey’s air-conditioned recreation centres and libraries are available to anyone seeking relief from the heat,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a Thursday (July 21) release.

“Another great way to cool off is to visit our public pools and spray parks. Be aware of the signs of heat-related illness and remember to check on the elderly and those who are living alone.

“Surrey is a city that is built on helping one another and, together, we can have a safe summer.”

Locations around South Surrey where pets are also welcome are South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre, located at 14601 20 Ave. and Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre, 16855 24 Ave.

All Surrey Library locations are open to the public as well. South Surrey locations include the Ocean Park branch, at 12854 17 Ave. and the Semiahmoo branch at 1815 152 St.

In addition, city partners will be running temporary pop-up tents to provide cooling and misting throughout Surrey, with details to come on their exact locations once they open.

For those wanting to find a cool spot in White Rock, centres will open anytime a Level 1 Heat Warning or Level 2 Extreme Heat Emergency is declared by the South West Provincial Regional Emergency Operations Centre, the city told Peace Arch News.

In the meantime, City of Surrey advises residents to lather on sunscreen, stay hydrated, seek out shady and cool areas and plan ahead of time to avoid contact with the sun for long periods.

Clothing choices can also make a difference, with light-coloured, cotton clothing, wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and long sleeves providing the best protection from the sun.

The White Rock city website will provide updates to the city’s heat response efforts. Residents are encouraged to check at whiterockcity.ca/999/Heat-Event

Surrey residents are encouraged to download the free app Alertable, which offers emergency notifications.

