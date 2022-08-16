Water will be handed out at White Rock's cooling centre today (Tuesday) to help people stay safe in the hot weather. (Pixabay photo)

Cooling and water-misting stations open in White Rock as temperatures rise

Reserved areas in the city are open for residents to stay cool and hydrated

Stay cool this week by visiting a heat-relief centre available to the public in White Rock.

To combat hotter temperatures forecasted this week, the City of White Rock has opened cooling and water-misting stations throughout town.

The White Rock Community Centre, located at 15154 Russell Avenue is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The space provides air-conditioning, chairs and bottled water to stay hydrated.

Another station is open at the corner of Russell Avenue and Johnston Road, near the community centre, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Under the pop-up tent will be a water mister available, in addition to bottled water, cold compresses, sunscreen, first aid and fans.

The city also has facilities with air conditioning available to the public. These include the Ocean Park (12854 17 Ave.) and Semiahmoo (1815 152 St.) branches of Surrey Libraries, South Surrey Reccreation Centre (14601 20 Ave.) and Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre (16855 24 Ave.).

For heat status updates well as tips to stay cool in warm weather, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/999/Heat-Event.

