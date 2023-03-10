Coquitlam RCMP continue search for woman missing for 8 days; car found near Fraser River

Andrea McIntyre is believed to have left her home at 1:30 a.m. on March 2 and hasn’t been seen since

Coquitlam police and search and rescue continue to look for missing woman Andrea McIntyre, eight days since she went missing.

In an update Friday (March 10), RCMP Sgt. Karrie Ellis said that Coquitlam Search and Rescue, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services and Coquitlam RCMP Rural Unit have completed extensive searches since McIntyre was reported missing.

It’s believed the 45-year-old woman left her home near Rochester Avenue and Ashley Street in Coquitlam in her car at 1:30 a.m. on March 2.

Her Grey 2013 CX 9 Mazda was found parked after 4:20 a.m. that same morning on Argue Street in Port Coquitlam along the Fraser River.

“We are very concerned for Andrea. The continued efforts in locating Andrea McIntyre is the highest priority for our investigators,” Ellis said.

At this time, investigators do not believe foul play to be involved.

McIntyre is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes and standing 5’5” tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing person