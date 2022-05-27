Council to vote on nearly $18M in road contracts related to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

If approved the expenditure limit, all told, will be set at $19,693,000

Surrey city council will vote on awarding nearly $18 million in road building contracts Monday to make way for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension.

A corporate report recommends that council award to B&B Heavy Civil Construction Ltd. $17,524,080 for Fraser Highway improvements from George Junction to the 14200 block and $357,292.95 to Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd. for related engineering construction services.

If approved the expenditure limit, all told, will be set at $19,693,000.

READ ALSO: Surrey needs more than SkyTrain, board of trade says



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

City of SurreyConstructionSkyTrain