Council to vote on Surrey Ethics Commissioner on Monday

Council to decide whether to recruit a new commissioner or re-appoint Reece Harding, whose term ended last July

Surrey city council will vote Monday on whether to recruit a new Surrey Ethics Commissioner or re-appoint Reece Harding, whose term ended last July.

The Vancouver lawyer was Surrey’s first ethics commissioner, also a first for B.C.

Harding in 2020 was chosen unanimously by city council over more than 30 other well-qualified candidates. Besides advising council on matters of ethical conduct, he also had the authority to investigate complaints and recommend disciplinary sanctions to its members, with the city’s Code of Conduct Bylaw serving as his guidebook.

Rob Costanzo, Surrey’s general manager of corporate services, noted in a corporate report coming before council on Monday that on June 27, 2022, a couple of weeks before Harding’s term expired, council in a closed meeting directed city staff not to appoint a new ethics commissioner following the end of his term.

The resolution deferred to the new council the decision what to do about the future of the Surrey Ethics Commissioner Office (SECO).


Pop-up banner image