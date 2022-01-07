Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge. (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge

6 residents, 3 staff members have tested positive at South Surrey long-term care facility

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge in Surrey.

Six residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the health authority Friday afternoon (Jan. 7).

The affected residents and staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, a long-term care facility located at 15575 16A Ave., opened in March, 2020. It is owned and operated by Fraser Health.

Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the lodge. Meanwhile, Fraser Health is working to identify anyone else who may have been exposed.

Among the measures that have been put in place in response to the outbreak are:

• Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care;

• Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue;

• Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others;

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced;

• Residents, families and staff are being notified;

• Twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

• Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19

