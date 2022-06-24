Coyote attacked dog near Hillcrest Elementary

A coyote attacked at dog in a townhouse complex across from Hillcrest Elementary June 23. (Image via Google Maps.)

A coyote attacked at dog in Cloverdale yesterday, June 23.

A note was posted to a Hillcrest notice board that someone’s dog was attacked in the townhouses across from the Hillcrest Elementary School.

The person posting the notice wanted to warn residents in the area.

“COYOTE WARNING!” the post began. “We live in the townhouses across from Hillcrest Elementary and last night a coyote jumped the fence into our yard and attacked our dog and brazenly lingered around.”

The post continued, “Please be careful and watch out for you pets and small children!”

More info to come …



