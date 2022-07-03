People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Coquihalla facing long delays

A challenging day for those returning home from Canada Day long weekend vacations

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke as of 5 p.m. after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.

DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.

The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.

Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

car crashHighway 5Traffic

