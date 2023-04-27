First responders found the motorcyclists and the motorcycle on the ground on 64th Avenue upon arrival said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

First responders found the motorcyclists and the motorcycle on the ground on 64th Avenue upon arrival said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Clayton Heights

Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

Police looking for dash cam footage after crash on 64 Avenue

A motorcyclist is in hospital with what Surrey Mounties call “possible life-threatening injuries” after a crash in Clayton Heights Wednesday night (April 26).

The motorcyclist was travelling west on 64 Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. when the crash happened.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said another vehicle might have been involved in the crash but did not show any signs of damage.

Police closed down 64 Avenue for some time as they investigated. They have since reopened the road.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Science World to get $20M from B.C. for leaky dome repairs
Next story
Severely matted and in pain, dog found wandering Shuswap given new ‘leash’ on life

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey Mounties ask for help in locating missing Surrey youth

South Surrey resident Gary Reitmayer feels lucky to be alive after a serious car crash broke his sternum, but feels changes need to be made to improve drivers’ safety on local roads and highways. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey highway, road configuration dangerous for drivers, says resident after serious crash

First responders found the motorcyclists and the motorcycle on the ground on 64th Avenue upon arrival said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau) First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday (April 26). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

A Second World War convoy is seen in Bedford Basin, Halifax, on April 1, 1942. The Battle of the Atlantic was fought over these vital convoys that were providing a lifeline to war-torn Europe. (Image: National Archives of Canada, PA-112993.)
Remembering the Battle of the Atlantic