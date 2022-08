Call came in around 5:30 a.m., police say

Crews battled a fire that burned two houses on Thursday morning (Aug. 11) in the area of 140 Street and 104 Avenue. (Photo: savagelaurak/Twitter)

Crews are still on scene after two houses caught on fire early Thursday morning (Aug. 11), Surrey RCMP say.

Const. Sarbjit Sangha said the call for the fire, around 140 Street and 104 Avenue, came in around 5:30 a.m.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for more information.

fire