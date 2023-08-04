Crews battling wildfire outside Kamloops expecting increased fire activity

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is expecting increased wildfire activity activity but has shown little growth the last few days. (BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE 10:10 a.m.

A spot fire has been discovered west of the Ross Moore Lake wildfire.

The Melba Creek wildfire is in between the Coquihalla Highway and Meadow Creek Road. It is currently 0.009 hectares in size and deemed out on control.

It was human-caused.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops saw increased fire activity but no significant growth on Thursday, Aug. 3.

While there was no rapid growth to the blaze, crews experienced more fire behaviour south, southwest, and northwest of the fire. Over the last three days, the fire has expanded two kilometres south.

On Thursday, heavy machinery worked to hold the already established guards and have started to build a new one in preparedness for continued increased fire activity.

Crews have been using direct suppression and hand ignitions along the west side of the fire between Ross Moore Lake and McConnell Lake Road.

On the north side of the fire, guard construction is ongoing and crews are directly attacking the blaze and battling hot spots. An equipment strike team is also working towards Goose Lake Road.

East of the blaze, crews are building a 50-foot from the fire perimeter, north of the McConnell Lake Road & Long Lake Road junction.

The blaze remains two kilometres away from Lac Le Jeune but there are currently no threats to the area, including Lac Le Jeune Provincial Park, as well as the City of Kamloops. But the fire continues to be the most active towards Lac Le Jeune.

BC Wildfire Services is telling people to evaluate their travel plans to the area.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain the same since being updated on Friday, July 28.

Because of the smoke from the wildfire, Environment Canada continues to have a special air quality statement in effect for Kamloops. Elders, children, people with lung problems and/or heart disease, pregnant people and people who work outside are at a higher risk of experiencing effects from smoke. It is expected to reach 33 degrees on Friday in the area with 20 km/h northwest winds in the afternoon.

The blaze remains out of control and is approximately 4,157 hectares in size. It is one of 354 active wildfires and one of 14 wildfires of note across the province. Lightning caused the blaze to start two weeks ago on Friday, July 21.

