Crews rescue worker from construction crane in White Rock

Paramedics, firefighters from White Rock and Surrey respond to medical emergency

Paramedics and fire crews from both White Rock and Surrey responded to an apparent medical emergency involving a crane operator at a construction site in White Rock Thursday morning.

The crane was in operation at the site of construction of the Soleil condominium tower at George Street and North Bluff Road at the time the emergency was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Pedestrians gathered on sidewalks to watch as fire-rescue personnel climbed the crane, lifted the man from the operating booth and lowered him to waiting paramedics on the ground.

White Rock RCMP were on the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m., diverting traffic from George Street between North Bluff Road and Russell Avenue.

Peace Arch News reached out to White Rock RCMP and Fire Rescue Services for comment but have not received a response.

More to come.

A crane operator is lowered to the ground during a high-angle rescue operation carried out in White Rock Thursday. (Brenda Anderson photo)