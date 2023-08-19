UPDATE: Fast-moving grass fire in Penticton under control

Crews are responding a fast-moving grass fire on Saturday, Aug. 19, in West Bench. (Brennan Phillips/Western News)
UPDATE: 5 p.m.

The grass fire in the West Bench area of Penticton is now under control, following a quick response from crews Saturday afternoon.

Officials from the Penticton Fire Department, Penticton Indian Band and BC Wildfire Service worked together in tackling the blaze at Newton Drive and West Bench Drive.

The fire was reported to be across from the area’s elementary school.

BCWS mapped the fire at .3 hectares. It is suspected as human-caused and now listed as “under control.”

Two attack crews were on scene just before 3 p.m., and helicopters were involved in the initial response.

RCMP were also on scene.

A fast-moving grass fire in the West Bench area of Penticton prompted a quick response from crews on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The incident is reported to be at Newton Drive and West Bench Drive, across from the area’s elementary school.

The blaze is now listed on the BC Wildfire Service map. It is an estimated .3 hectares in size.

Two initial attack crews responded just before 3 p.m.

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP, along with crews from the Penticton Indian Band and BCWS, are currently on scene.

FortisBC has also responded.

Police have closed Newton Drive.

More to come.

READ MORE: Races rescheduled at Penticton Speedway amid wildfires

