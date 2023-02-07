Crime Stoppers has released a list of 6 suspects who are ‘not the ones for you’ this Valentines Day

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers unveiled their five least wanted and one most wanted in Canada group of suspects, with a hefty award available for one suspect in particular during a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Sobia Moman photo) Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers 2023 left to right: Kevin Asi Gonzales, Ricky Korasak, Rabih Alkhalil, Drayton James Steinhauer, Duc Quan Phung and Jemroi Alunday Ibarra. (Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers handout photos)

Instead of chocolates this Valentines Day, Crime Stoppers is filling heart-shaped boxes with a list of their most-wanted suspects for 2023.

The individuals listed as Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ group of suspects for the year are being highlighted so the public can keep their eyes peeled. The six were revealed on Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning at South Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course.

“All six ‘valentines’ on this year’s list are wanted for serious crimes ranging from attempted murder and manslaughter to producing controlled substances,” Surrey Coun. Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said at the press conference.

“Someone, somewhere knows where these people are and we’re urging them to do the right thing and call Crime Stoppers anonymously.”

READ ALSO: Latest RCMP stats indicate crime drop in Surrey

One suspect in particular, Rabhi Alkhalil, has a racked up a reward of $250,000, with Annis pointing him out as one of Canada’s most wanted. This is why he is part of their BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program, with a high reward available.

Alkhalil is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder and being unlawfully at large after escaping from the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam in July 2022.

The remaining five “least-wanted” suspects include Kevin Asi Gonzales for production of a controlled substance, Ricky Korasak, wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault, Duc Quan Phung, wanted for production of a controlled substance, Jemroi Alunday Ibarra, wanted for production of a controlled substance and Drayton James Steinhauer, wanted for manslaughter, break and enter and commit robbery.

Annis stressed that anonymity will be respected for anyone who comes forward.

“Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers received more than 4,000 anonymous tips in 2022 leading to 73 arrests, 13 illegal weapons seized and $1.4 million dollars in property and illicit drugs recovered. Your anonymity is guaranteed by the Supreme Court of Canada. You’ll never be questioned or called to testify.”

To provide a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-222-8477 or visit the website at solvecrime.ca

crimeMetro Vancouver