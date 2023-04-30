Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 30

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of April 30, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: QUEVILLON, James Age: 42 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 179lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: April 25, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FAVEL, Clayton Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 161lbs Hair: Black hair in ponytail Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Left Forearm- Outer Skull, Right Forearm- Inner Tribal Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Robbery, Assault with a Weapon and Assault Warrant in effect: April 22, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

