CYR, Tony
Age: 45
Height: 5 ft. 8 in.
Weight: 190 lbs.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Unlawfully at large
Warrant in effect: Aug. 20
Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 28
CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators
Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 28, 2022.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
JOSEPH, Douglas
Age: 37
Height: 5 ft. 9 in.
Weight: 182 lbs.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Sexual offence
Warrant in effect: Aug. 17
Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver
PHILLIPS, Darrell
Age: 42
Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
Weight: 221 lbs.
Hair: Black
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Failure to appear
Warrant in effect: Aug. 16
Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack
