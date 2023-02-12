Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of Feb. 12, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Frederick Age: 31 Height: 5’8” Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Frederick Age: 31 Height: 5’8” Weight: 161lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: February 7, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CHALIFOUX-SCHNEIDER, Daylan (Sarah Dawn) Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown/ balding Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Neck Tattoo, and Under Left Eye Wanted: Robbery, Break and Enter, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: February 4, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: CHALIFOUX-SCHNEIDER, Daylan (Sarah Dawn) Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 170lbs Hair: Brown/ balding Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Neck Tattoo, and Under Left Eye Wanted: Robbery, Break and Enter, Use of Imitation Firearm while Committing Warrant in effect: February 4, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of February 5

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Movie magic for sale produces long lineups at Langley studio

Just Posted

Model UN at Johnston Heights Secondary in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Secondary students debate current affairs at Model United Nations in Surrey on Saturday

Premier David Eby, mayor Brenda Locke, and MLA Sinny Sims at an announcement for local government infrastructure in Surrey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Mayor hopes city will see up to $80M from $1B grant announced by Premier

Henry Houston Scott Park, a small piece of land at the corner of 64 Avenue and 181A Street, is named for a Black immigrant who brought his family to Surrey in 1912 . The green space is part of what was once the Scott family farm. More than 100 years after they first came to Cloverdale, their fruit trees can still seen today. (File photo)
White Rock’s Black history: Immigrants’ delay part of federal plan

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. Two of the three men charged with his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 14 years in jail

Pop-up banner image