CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 24

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 24, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

LEARY, Ryan Age: 37 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 211 lbs. Hair: Blond Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey

JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert Age: 36 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 198 lbs. Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: R forearm: C Life, R arm: Flowers and skull Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and Property Crime Offences Warrant in effect: July 18 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver

MCCREA, Dorian Age: 52 Height: 6 ft. 1 in. Weight: 186 lbs. Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence Warrant in effect: June 14 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

