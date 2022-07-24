Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 24, 2022.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
crimePolice
LEARY, Ryan
Age: 37
Height: 6 ft. 1 in.
Weight: 211 lbs.
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Neck - PRICELESS, Left Forearm - Sleeve Outer Forearm, Left Forearm - Inner Forearm, Left Upperarm - Sleeve Inner Upper Arm, Right Forearm - FIRST, Abdomen - LEARY, Left Calf - Canadian Flag w/ 604 inside an, Right Calf - R.I.P and Angel Wings, Left Upper Arm - Sleeve Outer Upper Arm, Neck - LOYALITY IS right side
Wanted: Poss Schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking
Warrant in effect: July 17 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey
JACKSON-BULLSHIELDS, Wilbert
Age: 36
Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
Weight: 198 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: R forearm: C Life, R arm: Flowers and skull
Wanted: Aggravated Assault, Drug Trafficking, Robbery and Property Crime Offences
Warrant in effect: July 18
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver
MCCREA, Dorian
Age: 52
Height: 6 ft. 1 in.
Weight: 186 lbs.
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence
Warrant in effect: June 14 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack