Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 3, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LESSARD, Jeffrey Donald Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Right side of chest – “EASTVAN,” Left side of chest – “ONERTA,” and Right side of ribcage “AK 47”. Wanted: Traffic in a Schedule I/II Substance x6 and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4. Warrant in effect: June 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: LESSARD, Jeffrey Donald Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Right side of chest – “EASTVAN,” Left side of chest – “ONERTA,” and Right side of ribcage “AK 47”. Wanted: Traffic in a Schedule I/II Substance x6 and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4. Warrant in effect: June 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 26, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
Woman held hostage during B.C. bank shooting experiencing roller-coaster of emotions
Next story
People planning to attend AIDS conference in Montreal still struggling to get visas

Just Posted

Fraser Health is warning of of “increased risk of overdose’ from opioids from both injection and inhalation after “high levels of benzodiazepines” being found in different samples being sold in Surrey. Pictured, an injection of naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Fraser Health warns of ‘increased risk of overdose’ from opioids in Surrey

Surrey’s Canada Day celebrations were back Friday, ending with a fireworks display. (Photo: Surrey BC Events/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s Canada Day returns with a bang

On Friday, July 1, Canada will celebrate its 155th birthday. How much do you know about Canada, its history and its people? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada?

Bayview Arts Collective hosted a makers market at Crescent Beach on Canada Day. (Geoffrey Yue photos)
PHOTOS: Bayview Arts Collective celebrates Canada Day with Makers Market

Pop-up banner image ×