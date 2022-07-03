Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 3, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LESSARD, Jeffrey Donald Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Right side of chest – “EASTVAN,” Left side of chest – “ONERTA,” and Right side of ribcage “AK 47”. Wanted: Traffic in a Schedule I/II Substance x6 and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4. Warrant in effect: June 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

