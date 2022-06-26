Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 26

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of June 26, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LAROCQUE, Davon Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ROBERTS, Byron Age: 38 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 211lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 16, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MCINTOSH, Clinton Age: 53 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 250lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Kidnap/Unlawfully confine-all others, discharge of a firearm into/at reckless, robbery-all others X2, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery-use firearm all others. Warrant in effect: June 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

