CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 12

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 12, 2023.

Name: TYSDAL, Getty Lee Age: 32 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 180lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: March 1, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Abbotsford, BC

Name: PELLETIER, Lawrence Abel Age: 38 Height: 5’8” Weight: 170lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual Interference & Sexual Assault Warrant in effect: March 6, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MEECHES, Brody Age: 28 Height: 5’11” Weight: 210lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Robbery, Weapons Offence, Failure to Comply, and Uttering Threats Warrant in effect: March 6, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

