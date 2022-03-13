Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 25 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 177lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon/Dangerous Purpose, Carry a Concealed Weapon x2 and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. Warrant in effect: March 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

