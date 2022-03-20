Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 20

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 20, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 13, 2022

crimePolice

Previous story
B.C. paramedics think fast to deliver surprise baby on Pender Island

Just Posted

The Twitter account Pattullo Bridge Replacement has been giving updates on the contruction work of the new bridge. (Photo: pattulloproject/Twitter)
Twitter account shows ‘exciting progress’ on Pattullo Bridge replacement

(File Photo: The Canadian Press)
Vaccination rates for all of Surrey’s eligible residents nearing 90%

White Rock’s Polar Bear Plunge, which was planned for March 19, 2022, has been cancelled “due to unforeseen logistic issues.” Pictured (File contributed photo)
White Rock Polar Plunge cancelled ‘due to unforeseen logistic issues’

Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, works on a bike March 18. The community bike shop will hold its second annual bike sale April 2. Cloverdale Community Cycles is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold new and used bike sale April 2