CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 26

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of March 19, 2023.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.
To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.
You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.
You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
SUTHERLAND, Ashley
Age: 34
Height: 5 ft. 1 in.
Weight: 130 lbs
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Flight from police officer
Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023
Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
ALVAREZ, Julio
Age: 39
Height: 5 ft. 9 in.
Weight: 177 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Tattoos: Right arm – full sleeve, abdomen- “Criminal,” left forearm- “Honour”
Wanted: Robbery, use of imitation firearm while committing robbery, and unlawfully in dwelling house
Warrant in effect: March 15, 2023
Parole jurisdiction: North Vancouver, B.C.
STEWART, Kenneth
Age: 37
Height: 5 ft. 10 in.
Weight: 155 lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Assault with a weapon
Warrant in effect: March 21, 2023
Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.
