CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 1, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: MUNROE, Jordan Age: 27 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 186lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Manslaughter – All Others. Warrant in effect: April 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: VINCENT, Jason Age: 36 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Red Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Arm – Flames and Left Arm – Stars and Skulls. Wanted: Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle – Cause Bodily Harm, Identity Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Under x2, Procures/Possess/Sells Identity Document, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime – Over, Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Operate Motor Vehicle – Flight, Fraud Under, and Identity Fraud with Intent to Gain Advantage. Warrant in effect: April 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 25 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Weapon/Dangerous Purpose, Carry a Concealed Weapon x2 and Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Prohibition Order. Warrant in effect: April 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

