Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 22, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LEMAY, Brandy-Lee Age: 36 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Cause disturbance at or near a public place. Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 44 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

