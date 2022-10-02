CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 2, 2022.

Name: RUSK, Allan Age: 40 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 159lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: WARE, Stephanie Age: 30 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Fail to Comply with Probation Order Warrant in effect: September 27, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: BOB, Corbin Age: 38 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 201lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large including Manslaughter Warrant in effect: September 20, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

