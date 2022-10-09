CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 9

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 9, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: FELIX, Tad Age: 29 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: FELIX, Tad Age: 29 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 220lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CORNELL, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Attempted Murder with Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: CORNELL, Christopher Age: 40 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 168lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Attempted Murder with Firearm, Aggravated Assault and Robbery with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: NDLOVU, Issac Ray Age: 29 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 194lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Manslaughter with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: NDLOVU, Issac Ray Age: 29 Height: 6’0” ft Weight: 194lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Manslaughter with Firearm Warrant in effect: October 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of October 2

crimestoppers logo

crimePolice

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to couple who say logging flooded their property

Just Posted

Sia Sidhu poses for a photo in her home in Surrey on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Sia’s Burger Shack is back again on Oct. 16

Surrey RCMP trying to ID one suspect related to Sept. 11 swarming of police car in Strawberry Hills parking lot. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey Mounties arrest man, trying to ID 2 others related to swarming of police car

NFL football player Jonathan Kongbo pictured in a Denver Broncos tweet on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: Twitter.com/Broncos)
Surrey’s Kongbo makes NFL debut with Denver Broncos in prime-time game

File photo
Surrey records ‘impressive’ 4% increase in employment