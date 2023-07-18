Union workers with CUPE Local 561 have been on strike for 121 days as of Tuesday, July 18. (Twitter/Fraser Valley Transit Strike)

Union workers with CUPE Local 561 have been on strike for 121 days as of Tuesday, July 18. (Twitter/Fraser Valley Transit Strike)

Day 121: Eastern Fraser Valley transit strike could be nearing end, union confirms

Transit strike has affected communities of Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Harrison, Agassiz, Hope

The eastern Fraser Valley transit strike could be coming to an end very soon, a union representative has confirmed.

Several media outlets obtained an internal letter to about 200 CUPE 561 members, who have been on strike for 121 days. That letter recommended that members accept mediator Vince Ready’s settlement proposal. Black Press does not have a copy of that letter but has confirmed the reports with the union’s media representative.

The employer for the eastern Fraser Valley transit workers is an American company, First Transit. The drivers are currently the lowest paid in the province, and have no pension plan.

As of Tuesday morning, the union had not heard back from First Transit, but are hoping to hear from them by Thursday.

Ready was given 10 days to secure a resolution in the impasse between First Transit and CUPE 561 on June 8. He then applied for an application, which was granted.

The union has been rallying for support throughout the communities affected by the strike, which are Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Harrison Hot Springs, Agassiz and Hope.

This is a developing story. More to come.

READ MORE: Archway in Abbotsford calls for urgent resolution to transit strike

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBC TransitBreaking NewsUnion wage deals

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 charged after gun, drugs seized in Lower Mainland traffic stop
Next story
Ferry sailings cancelled for 2nd day between Greater Victoria, Lower Mainland

Just Posted

The chief of a municipal police force in Metro Vancouver has issued an open letter criticizing B.C.’s drug decriminalization policy as ineffective in the face of the ongoing overdose crisis. Leah Hill, a behavioral health fellow with the Baltimore City Health Department, displays a sample of Narcan nasal spray in Baltimore on Jan. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Patrick Semansky
Delta police chief casts doubt on B.C. drug decriminalization effectiveness

Salish Secondary student Nikayla Moodley receives a scholarship certificate from Joon Sohn, a Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board member and a former Salish Secondary student. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh)
Cloverdale Rodeo foundation hands out $10K in scholarship money

Elgin Park 2023 grad Kerlinda Chatwin has committed to Simon Fraser University’s NCAA track and field program starting this fall. (Wilson Wong photo)
South Surrey grad commits to SFU’s NCAA track and field program

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Man who molested girl while watching shark movies loses appeal of Surrey judge’s verdict