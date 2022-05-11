The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

The boulder blocking the highway. (Kootenay National Park photo)

Massive boulder causes traffic trouble on Highway 93 near Radium

DriveBC really undersold it by describing it as ‘rocks on road’

Expect delays when travelling on Highway 93 close to Radium Hot Springs, along the Trans-Canada detour, as a large boulder is currently blocking half of the road.

The very large rock is impeding traffic between McKay Creek and Settlers Rd in Kootenay National Park, resulting in single lane alternative traffic, according to DriveBC.

Crews are on site working to remove it.

The boulder was first reported on DriveBC at approximately 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

An update is expected at 6 p.m. MDT.

