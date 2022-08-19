Delta artist commissioned to create mural for new casino

The 150-square-metre Gary Nay original will be unveiled at the casino’s grand opening this fall

Tsawwassen artist Gary Nay, pictured here working on his Ladner Village mural in May of 2020, has been commissioned to create an original 150-square-metre work of art for the new Cascades Casino Delta. (City of Delta/Facebook photo)

Tsawwassen artist Gary Nay has been commissioned to create a unique mural for the new Cascades Casino Delta.

The 150-square-metre one-of-a-kind work of art will be located at the casino’s lower entrance and unveiled in conjunction with the facility’s grand opening festivities this fall.

A self-taught artist who uses his iPad as his canvas and stylus as his brush, Nay offers a unique take on his surroundings through work described as “thoughtful, with a great sense of play, humour and visual intellect,” according to a press release.

“I love this medium because it allows for an abundance of experimentation, spontaneity and whimsy,” Nay said in a press release. “I also love that limited edition prints from my digital paintings are affordable to those who haven’t the means to collect original art.”

Nay’s art can be found all over town, including public murals in Ladner Village, at Tsawwassen Town Centre mall and at several local schools.

“We knew we wanted to highlight a local artist when we began our search for interesting artwork. As soon as we met Gary it was clear his style was a perfect fit with our Cascades brand,” Tanya Gabara, director of public relations at Gateway Casinos & Entertainment, said in a press release.

The release notes the Cascades brand is “centered on the surrounding local elements and nature themes,” adding the casino’s designers have taken cues from nature and “redefined them to find their playful side.”

“The overall design approach is casual and offers guests a place to relax or play, with a focus on live entertainment, sports and gaming,” the release states.

In a statement, Nay said he was delighted to be chosen as the artist for the mural project.

“My style is aligned with Gateway’s design principles and I am looking forward to having my work showcased in their magnificent new property.”

The casino, which is set to open this fall, will feature three restaurants (Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet), a “state-of-the-art” meeting and event space, and a gambling area with approximately 500 slot machines, 18 live table games and “stadium-style” gaming.

The casino project represents a $99.3 million investment in Delta’s economy and will bring up to 600 new jobs to the city, Gateway noted in its press release.

Ten per cent of net gaming revenues generated by the casino will go to the City of Delta, which the British Columbia Lottery Corporation estimated would be about $2.5 million to $3 million per year when it approved the project back in 2018.

RELATED: Job fairs to fill hundreds of positions at new Delta casino



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta