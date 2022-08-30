Delta city hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta city hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta getting $279K to support city’s unhoused population

Funding part of second intake of the province’s Strengthening Communities’ Services program

The City of Delta is receiving a bit over $279,000 to support its COVID-19 Homelessness Response program.

The funding comes via the province’s Strengthening Communities’ Services program, which is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities to help local governments increase services in response to homelessness made worse by the pandemic.

Delta is receiving $279,111 to support its Delta COVID-19 Homelessness Response, a project built to respond to the immediate needs of the city’s homeless residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

The city received $186,209 through the same program last year, also to support Delta’s COVID-19 Homelessness Response.

“The unhoused community is still feeling the many impacts of the pandemic and it’s essential that we continue to strengthen supports,” Delta-North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a BC NDP caucus press release. “This funding will ensure that we can help people recover after a very challenging few years.”

The province is investing more than $15 million into projects in 44 communities this year as part of the Strengthening Communities’ Services Program.

Projects supported include services such as outreach and mental health supports, creating new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and expanding shelter availability during potential extreme weather events through the program’s second intake.


Homelessness

