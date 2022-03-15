The Delta Literary Arts Society’s latest literary event, InkWellTold, is a bi-monthly reading-in-conversation series at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts, launching on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

The Delta Literary Arts Society’s latest literary event, InkWellTold, is a bi-monthly reading-in-conversation series at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts, launching on Saturday, March 26, 2022. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

Delta Literary Arts Society launching reading-in-conversation series

‘InkWellTold’ billed as a free bi-monthly night blending poetry, dance, visual art and science

What do you get when you combine poetry, dance, visual art and science, add three leading local writers, and present it all at a state-of-the-art theatre?

This month, the Delta Literary Arts Society (DLAS) is launching its newest literary event, InkWellTold, a bi-monthly reading-in-conversation series at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84th Ave.).

“This month’s topic is ‘Writing Beyond the Page,’” local poet and DLAS founding member Barbara Baydala said in a press release. “We are excited to feature two writers who have extended their words beyond the two-dimensional page to include dance, song and visual art.”

In addition to being hosted by Baydala, the inaugural InkWellTold event will feature dancer, poet and award-winning educator Celeste Nazeli Snowber and experimental writer Winston Le, as well as photographs of botanical artist Katrina Vera Wong’s work.

“This is the most interactive and electrifying reading series around with the audience encouraged to ask questions and interact with the host and featured writers,” DLAS president Angela Rebrec said in a press release.

InkWellTold kicks off on Saturday, March 26, from 7-9 p.m. Admission at the door is free.

To learn more about the Delta Literary Arts Society or become a member, follow them on social media (@deltaliteraryartssociety on Facebook and Instagram), visit dlas.ca or email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

