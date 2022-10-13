Delta city hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta city hall. (James Smith photo)

Delta looking for residents to join poverty working group

City looking for eight people from diverse backgrounds for ‘action-oriented’ Community Voices Table

The City of Delta is looking for residents with lived experience of poverty to participate in a new working group aimed at reducing poverty in the community.

Dubbed the Delta Community Voices Table, the group will promote equity by bringing the voices of those impacted by poverty into decision making, according to city press release.

The group will advise service providers and community partners to help identify and eliminate barriers, and members will have an opportunity to as a group develop and work on a project that improves the well-being of Delta’s most vulnerable residents.

The group will meet for two hours four to six times over the next 10 months (attendance can be in person or via Zoom) starting Nov. 16, and members will be paid an honorarium of $21 per hour to participate.

The city is looking for eight community members form diverse backgrounds to form the action-oriented group, and Indigenous, racialized and new immigrant residents with lived and living experiences of poverty are encouraged to apply.

To apply, head to delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/reducing-poverty-delta or pick-up a paper application at any library, recreation or seniors’ centre and drop it off at city hall or the North Delta Recreation Centre.

Those who are unable to apply by either of methods can call Alex Atkinson, the city’s poverty reduction co-ordinator, at 236-339-1767.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 26.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaPoverty reduction

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
2 gold-medal moments in 2022 for Surrey wrestler Dhesi, who says city needs more mat rooms

The Bear Creek Park Halloween train runs from Oct. 7- 31 in Surrey on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
VIDEO: Bear Creek Park’s Halloween train rides return to Surrey

Mikayla Yarwood is seen in goal for the Wheeling University Cardinals in this undated image. In September, Yarwood broke Wheeling University’s 18-year-old career save record for women’s soccer when she made her 220th save for the school. (Photo submitted: Shane Yarwood)
Clayton goalie breaks 18-year-old record at U.S. College

Diyas (lamps) are lit during Diwali celebrations in Surrey and around the world. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
In-person Diwali celebrations return to Surrey after 2 years of muted festivities