Delta looking for residents to join poverty working group

City looking for eight people from diverse backgrounds for ‘action-oriented’ Community Voices Table

The City of Delta is looking for residents with lived experience of poverty to participate in a new working group aimed at reducing poverty in the community.

Dubbed the Delta Community Voices Table, the group will promote equity by bringing the voices of those impacted by poverty into decision making, according to city press release.

The group will advise service providers and community partners to help identify and eliminate barriers, and members will have an opportunity to as a group develop and work on a project that improves the well-being of Delta’s most vulnerable residents.

The group will meet for two hours four to six times over the next 10 months (attendance can be in person or via Zoom) starting Nov. 16, and members will be paid an honorarium of $21 per hour to participate.

The city is looking for eight community members form diverse backgrounds to form the action-oriented group, and Indigenous, racialized and new immigrant residents with lived and living experiences of poverty are encouraged to apply.

To apply, head to delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/reducing-poverty-delta or pick-up a paper application at any library, recreation or seniors’ centre and drop it off at city hall or the North Delta Recreation Centre.

Those who are unable to apply by either of methods can call Alex Atkinson, the city’s poverty reduction co-ordinator, at 236-339-1767.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 26.



