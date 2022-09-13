Surrey RCMP release a statement on Sept. 13 regarding a stolen vehicle (Photo: Anna Burns)

Crime

Delta man charged after vehicle stolen while being shown to potential buyer in Surrey

Muhammad Mehran Ali of Delta has been charged

A Delta man has been charged in connection with a stolen-vehicle investigation in Surrey.

Police in Surrey say Muhammad Mehran Ali, 22, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from the police, possessing property obtained in a crime, carrying a concealed weapon, failing to comply with a probation order and prohibited driving under the Motor Vehicle Act.

On Aug. 31, Surrey RCMP received a report that a vehicle was stolen in the area of the 9000-block of 148A Street. The vehicle was allegedly stolen while being shown to a potential buyer.

The next day (Sept. 1) Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) found the stolen vehicle.

Police say officers tried to stop the vehicle, at which point the vehicle “fled at a high speed.” Police say officers decided not to pursue the vehicle, as it was being driving erratically. Instead, the RCMP Air 1 Helicopter tracked the vehicle from the sky.

“Erratic driving behavior and excessive speeds through residential and commercial areas, places members of our community at risk,” says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn in a news release.

The RCMP Air 1 Helicopter followed the vehicle to the area of the 6400-block of 121A Street. At that point, the driver exited the vehicle, and Surrey RCMP arrested him without incident.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Annis says ‘rush’ to push land-use applications through before election has ‘bad smell’
Next story
Quebec MP leaves Tories as Poilievre unveils new leadership team

Just Posted

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

The Tim Hortons at Hillcrest Village Shopping Centre is one of two Tims locations raising money for Options Community Services through the Smile Cookie campaign. (Image via Google Maps)
Two local Tim Hortons help to raise money for Options Community Services

Surrey City Hall (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Annis says ‘rush’ to push land-use applications through before election has ‘bad smell’

Sign at the entrance of the now-closed Big Ridge Brewing restaurant and bar in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Big Ridge bar closes doors in Surrey, along with MJG-operated liquor store at Panorama mall