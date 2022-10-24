Delta paper manufacturer fined $17K for ‘high-risk violations’

Penalty imposed by WorkSafeBC after a worker at Westbond Industries in Tilbury was seriously injured

WorkSafeBC recently issued a fined a Delta-based paper manufacturer more than $17,000 for ‘high-risk violations’ that led to a worker being serious injured. (submitted image)

WorkSafeBC has imposed a $17,000 fine on a Delta paper manufacturer for high-risk violations that contributed to a worker being seriously injured last month.

According to a press release issued Tuesday (Oct. 18), a worker at Westbond Industries Inc.’s Tilbury paper manufacturing facility was clearing a paper jam in the rollers when they were caught in the running machine, sustaining serious injuries.

WorkSafeBC attended the site in response to the incident and determined that the machine had not been locked out and its guard had been removed. Further, WorkSafeBC found the firm’s standard practices for clearing jams did not require machines to be locked out.

“The firm failed to ensure lockout was conducted in accordance with procedures made available to all workers, a repeated violation. The firm also failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. These were both high-risk violations,” the release states.

On Sept. 8, WorkSafeBC imposed on Westbond Industries a penalty of $17,059.52.

The release noted that B.C.’s manufacturing sector has an injury rate 24 per cent higher than the provincial average, with over 19,000 time-loss injuries in 2021 — close to 4,000 of which were deemed serious.

